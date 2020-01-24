Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Grafton Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 870.83 ($11.46).

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 897 ($11.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 874.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 794.14. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

