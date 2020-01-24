GB Group (LON:GBG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded GB Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GB Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 738 ($9.71) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 751.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 625.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Research analysts predict that GB Group will post 1164.0000386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

