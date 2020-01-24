FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Hardide (LON:HDD)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of HDD opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Hardide has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.17.

In other Hardide news, insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc
Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc
Mondelez International Inc Holdings Raised by Howland Capital Management LLC
Mondelez International Inc Holdings Raised by Howland Capital Management LLC
Dixons Carphone PT Raised to GBX 175 at Goldman Sachs Group
Dixons Carphone PT Raised to GBX 175 at Goldman Sachs Group
Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips
Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips
Direct Line Insurance Group Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt
Direct Line Insurance Group Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt
Dotdigital Group Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt
Dotdigital Group Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report