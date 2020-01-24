FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Hardide (LON:HDD)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Hardide (LON:HDD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of HDD opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Hardide has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.17.

In other Hardide news, insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

