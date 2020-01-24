Liberum Capital Increases GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,930

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,879.13 ($24.72).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,853.20 ($24.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,713.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,837.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

