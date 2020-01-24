iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 223,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

