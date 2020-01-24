Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $155.14 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

