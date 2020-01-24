1,982 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $60,571,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $216.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

