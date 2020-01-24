iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $167.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

