Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SRLN stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

