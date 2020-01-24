Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,514 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

