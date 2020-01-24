NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $252.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

