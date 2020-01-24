Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 20,700 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

