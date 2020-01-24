Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $335.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.