Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 5,813 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

