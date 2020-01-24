Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $768,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,621 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

