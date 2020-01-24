Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,831.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,816.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.