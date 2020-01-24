Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $655,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Analog Devices by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after purchasing an additional 219,322 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,212,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Analog Devices stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.53 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

