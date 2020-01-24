PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

