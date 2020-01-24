Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 8,295 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

