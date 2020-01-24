Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,059.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 297,429 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

