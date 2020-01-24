Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,378 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,050,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,510 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

