Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,957 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $69.53 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

