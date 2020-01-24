Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,187,000 after buying an additional 1,200,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Encana by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after buying an additional 2,048,557 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,555,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 5,947,793 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECA. Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC cut Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Insiders acquired a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

