Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

