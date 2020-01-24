Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $683,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,658 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

