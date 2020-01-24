Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $732,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Valero Energy by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 128,962 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

