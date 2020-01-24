Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

