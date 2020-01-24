Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.