Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $73,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,138,236.60.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,876,911.30.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,476,007.56.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hostess Brands Inc Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares
Hostess Brands Inc Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares
Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Tesla Inc Stock
Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Tesla Inc Stock
Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp Stock
Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp Stock
Hookipa Pharma Inc VP Sells $81,603.78 in Stock
Hookipa Pharma Inc VP Sells $81,603.78 in Stock
Insider Selling: Ooma Inc VP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ooma Inc VP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock
Snap Inc VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,300 Shares
Snap Inc VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,300 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report