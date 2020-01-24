Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $73,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

