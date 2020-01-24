Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $572.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 67.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $136,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

