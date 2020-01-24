Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 46 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $1,066.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 47 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,177.82.

Shares of QTRX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 39.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

