Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Sells $81,603.78 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Klaus Orlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Klaus Orlinger sold 1,711 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $19,779.16.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $96,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.