Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ooma stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Bank of America cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.