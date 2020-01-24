Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ooma stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Bank of America cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hostess Brands Inc Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares
Hostess Brands Inc Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares
Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Tesla Inc Stock
Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Tesla Inc Stock
Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp Stock
Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp Stock
Hookipa Pharma Inc VP Sells $81,603.78 in Stock
Hookipa Pharma Inc VP Sells $81,603.78 in Stock
Insider Selling: Ooma Inc VP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ooma Inc VP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock
Snap Inc VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,300 Shares
Snap Inc VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,300 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report