Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,300 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91.

On Monday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snap by 78.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

