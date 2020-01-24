Eric Siebert Sells 11,354 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,200.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 4.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

