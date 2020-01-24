Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells $113,766.40 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.83 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

