Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells $113,766.40 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IRWD opened at $12.83 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.91.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
