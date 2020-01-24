Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,000 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,957,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.