Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $160,032.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Regenxbio by 69.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Regenxbio by 438.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at $10,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regenxbio by 217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

