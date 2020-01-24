Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells $108,388.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSM opened at $72.51 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

