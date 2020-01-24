Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

NYSE RJF opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

