Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock worth $10,404,611. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $242.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

