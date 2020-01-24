Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

