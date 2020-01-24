Ferguson’s (FERG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oddo Securities raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,580.12 ($86.56).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 7,057 ($92.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,947.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,415.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61).

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

