Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $5,624,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other news, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.