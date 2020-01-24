Liberum Capital Raises HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Price Target to GBX 40

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LON HSS opened at GBX 39.23 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. HSS Hire Group has a one year low of GBX 28.36 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.50.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.