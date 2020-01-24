Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.33 ($3.00).

FAN stock opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.03 million and a PE ratio of 26.57. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.82.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

