Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,115.00 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,012. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

