Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

