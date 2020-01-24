Zacks Investment Research Lowers Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of ITMR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.