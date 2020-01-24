Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSB. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of FSB opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $566.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.